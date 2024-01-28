In ANTARCTICA, a New Wintering Complex at the Russian Vostok Station - put into Operation on Sunday

In Antarctica, a new wintering complex at the Russian Vostok station was put into operation on Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in the commissioning ceremony of the complex via video conference.

The total area of the Vostok station is about 3,000 square meters. The new complex houses scientific laboratories, residential and public spaces for polar explorers, energy centers and technical units for a water purification and storage system, as well as a garage.

The station will be able to accommodate and conduct research activities for 35 seasonal specialists and up to 15 people during the wintering period.