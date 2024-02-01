Jim Ball & Alex Zaharov-Reutt on The Chris Smith Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Jim Ball discusses the latest Australian politics. Later, Alex Zaharov-Reutt discusses the latest technology news.





GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Jim Ball is an Australian radio personality, formerly broadcasting with the 2GB and 2UE networks in Sydney.





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Alex Zaharov-Reutt is TechAdvice.Life Editor. He's one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts. Alex has appeared in his capacity as a technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay-TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle, and Reality TV shows. Find out more on https://techadvice.life/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @alexonline888