💢🎥#AOC is explaining the current situation in the US





🔅We cannot go another year with kids not getting food that they need & for children to lose their parents bcs they can't afford insulin or chemotherapy





https://x.com/ApartheidReview/status/1782397024240869810





🔹That's all bcs the US authorities are working for Israel rather than America





#Video

#FreeAmerica

https://twitter.com/ApartheidReview

@ApartheidReview