And Congress is FULL of Communist Traitors!

Is Senator Lindsay Graham a liar or incompetent or both? Both as well as being a Closeted Homosexual Bastard!!

Companion article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/the-restrict-act-is-pure-treason/

Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry

By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT

By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/

By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]

By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/

Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/

Restrict Act, Treason, Traitors, Lindsey Graham