POV: You're a Lineman Working 500ft Above the Ground
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
154 views • 3 weeks ago

Ever wondered how massive power lines are strung across mountains and valleys? https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/shorts This is a rare, first-person view from the very top of a high-voltage transmission tower, hundreds of feet in the air. In this video, you'll see the massive pulley system (sheave block) that linemen use to guide heavy electrical cables from one tower to the next. This is one of the most dangerous and skilled jobs in the world, requiring nerves of steel and a deep understanding of engineering. The view is breathtaking, but one wrong step could be fatal. This is the reality of the brave men and women who keep our lights on. Could you handle working at this height? Let me know in the comments below! ✅ Like the video if you respect the work these linemen do! ✅ Subscribe for more insane job-site videos! ---------------------------------------------------- #Lineman #HighVoltage #Engineering #DangerousJobs #Powerlines #Construction #SkilledTrades #WorkAtHeight #Adrenaline #InsaneViews

Keywords
electrical engineeringfear of heightssatisfying workextreme jobsworking at heightlineman at workhigh-voltage transmission towerinstalling power linespowerline constructionpulley system for cablessheave blockpower grid infrastructureamazing job viewpylon climbingdangerous construction jobs
