Generations Lost (1994, Mega Drive)

Generations Lost is an action-adventuree and platformer developed by Pacific Softscape and published by Time Warner Interactive (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Korean company HIC Infocomm (in Korea).



A young man named Monobe is trying to learn about the origins and destiny of his people. He is told by his tribal elder of the stories of old and given a set of technologically sophisticated armor and an arm-mounted gauntlet that projects a strange energy. He leaves his people behind and wanders through jungles and temple areas in search of answers.

The game is a so-called "cinematic platformer", similar to games like Prince of Person, Flashback or Blackthorne / Blackhawk. You can jump, punch and use items from your inventory. You standard item is the E-Rad, a glove which can shoot energy blasts to kill enemies, or cling to platforms above you to climb up. You will find other items like a protective shield or an enemy seeking weapon in the game. You can also crouch and roll over the floor.

