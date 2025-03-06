2025-3-6 how worldly people try to reason in their minds to find purpose without God





There is part truth in this video, as you cannot find, achieve, earn, what your looking for, and she is a testament to that fact, and something I think you and I could both identify with at some point in our life. But she still hasn't found what she doesn't even know yet that she is looking for....which is Yahuah, God; and, no amount of naming, claiming, convincing, deluding yourself will ever suffice. Did you hear how she spoke of nature? and mother? and used idols like love to fill in the gaps in her spirit/heart that were lacking?





And yet, she has no surefastness of heart and spirit, because she has not found Him. In Him are all things, and experiencing this brings you peace, and you don't need to name or claim or convince anyone. And, you will no longer live your own life for yourself, but your whole life will be unto the Father, to live out His words.





But if you don't choose the Father, and pursue Him, and if HE doesn't grant your petition and allow you to come....then...what do you have? really? Yahuah is what your seeking for.......people of the world, listen to me............you don't even know HE is the answer, and it is not in your understanding to perceive how it could be so..........but I am telling you.............after 28 years of searching for.............what was I searching for? I didn't know, just like she doesn't, just like none of us do before we have that fateful day with Him that changes everything in a moment! HE is what your seeking after, and there is no "evolving", no attaing to, no award, no amount of mammon, no good works percetion that you religion or life's work can attain or amount to.





But, coming to know Him, and coming apart from them to know Him! and walking in all His strange ways! and entering into a covenant of life! Why would you forsake your inheritance for the things of the world? and then try to pacify your flailing mind that you are somehow ok? That's like never reaching, never finding Him, never finding your way out, and just sitting down on the ground and saying, "I can accept me being lost.". What does that help you?





And yet, how many people will watch her video, and be moved in their heart, and think like a man and a women would? and never come to know Him? I know it's hard when you have no examples, so take the ones in the book for your example of how to live in faith! how to leave all to follow Him! and hear about their rewards! and take hold on that promise instead!





praise Yahuah!





(This video was not in any way to bring anything towards this woman; it was only used as a training video to help people understand things spiritually, to discern, that they might come to know Him! I hope she comes to that place too.)