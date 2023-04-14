Give me Paxlovid or Give me Death! The Proven Healthcare Practices Today's Medicine Lacks

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

The Proven Healthcare Practices Modern Medicine Lacks? …or Give me Paxlovid or Give me Death

Andy Lazris, MD - Author, Blogger, Songwriter

AndyLazris.com

“The medical road we traverse today in America is paved with moral violations and money-hungry corporations,” Dr. Lazris writes. “In a capitalist world, medicine is no different from any other industry, albeit most industries don't devalue human life quite as blatantly as healthcare does. Twenty-five years of experience in primary care and geriatrics has given me a better idea of what not to do as a good doctor.”

​Author and speaker Andy Lazris still practices primary care and geriatrics -- in Columbia, Maryland. He is passionate about reforming health care and fighting for science and human decency which he feels has been coopted by today’s medicine.

“The words medicine and healthcare are interchangeable today, but that's because industry and government have worked hand in hand to eliminate the competition and secure the success of a rigged system.”

In one of his blogs (talking about Paxlovid) he shares a telling story: “They keep demanding I give them Paxlovid. Patient after patient, then their son or daughter calls. A doctor says I am being irresponsible for not using it generously, haven’t you seen the Israeli study? They ask me. How could you not give the medicine when everyone says you should?

Have you read the Israeli study, I ask them, or have you just looked at the headline? Because if you read it, then you would be scared to death to give anyone that drug. They shake their head disparagingly. You are one of those, they whisper.”

Indeed, Andy is one of them – one of those “anti-science, right-wing conspiracy theorists; a misinformer.” And we look forward to hearing his stories and comments from the front line – and the solutions he would like to see brought forward.