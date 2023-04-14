BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Give me Paxlovid or Give me Death! The Proven Healthcare Practices Today's Medicine Lacks
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
64 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 04/14/2023

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-freedom-hub

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


The Proven Healthcare Practices Modern Medicine Lacks? …or Give me Paxlovid or Give me Death

  

Andy Lazris, MD - Author, Blogger, Songwriter

AndyLazris.com

“The medical road we traverse today in America is paved with moral violations and money-hungry corporations,” Dr. Lazris writes.  “In a capitalist world, medicine is no different from any other industry, albeit most industries don't devalue human life quite as blatantly as healthcare does. Twenty-five years of experience in primary care and geriatrics has given me a better idea of what not to do as a good doctor.”

​Author and speaker Andy Lazris still practices primary care and geriatrics -- in Columbia, Maryland.  He is passionate about reforming health care and fighting for science and human decency which he feels has been coopted by today’s medicine.

 “The words medicine and healthcare are interchangeable today, but that's because industry and government have worked hand in hand to eliminate the competition and secure the success of a rigged system.” 

In one of his blogs (talking about Paxlovid) he shares a telling story:  “They keep demanding I give them Paxlovid.  Patient after patient, then their son or daughter calls.  A doctor says I am being irresponsible for not using it generously, haven’t you seen the Israeli study? They ask me.  How could you not give the medicine when everyone says you should?

Have you read the Israeli study, I ask them, or have you just looked at the headline? Because if you read it, then you would be scared to death to give anyone that drug.  They shake their head disparagingly. You are one of those, they whisper.”

Indeed, Andy is one of them – one of those “anti-science, right-wing conspiracy theorists; a misinformer.”  And we look forward to hearing his stories and comments from the front line – and the solutions he would like to see brought forward.

Keywords
medicinehealthcarepaxlovidprimary caregeriatrics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy