BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 Derek Johnson - Trump & Military Put Together A 7 Year Plan, The Plan Is Operational
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
117 views • 07/30/2023

X22 SPOTLIGHT Featuring returning guest Derek Johnson:

Trump & The Military Put Together A 7 Year Plan, The Plan Is Operational

Today’s Guest: Derek Johnson

Website: rattletrap1776

https://www.rattletrap1776.com/

http://thedocuments.info

Truth Social:https://truthsocial.com/@derekjohnson

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rattletrap1776


Derek Johnson is a United States Army Veteran, Retired, DV. 1776 nation which is thedocuments.info, where breaks down the covert operation that is going on right now. Derek is also a 2 time Billboard Hit Artist and Songwriter, Derek is best known for his two Billboard Hits "Real Cool Kinda Hot" and "Right Beer Right.


Derek begins the conversation explaining what COG is and he shows proof that it is in place. Trump and the military are in control of the country, Biden is the front man waking up the entire world and showing the people how corrupt the system really is.


 Derek explains that they put together a 7 year plan to counter the 16 year plan that the [DS] put into place. The conclusion of the plan comes into play in 2024 and this is why this the final battle.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
continuity of governmentx22 spotlightderek johnsonretired army vet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy