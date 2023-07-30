X22 Derek Johnson - Trump & Military Put Together A 7 Year Plan, The Plan Is Operational

X22 SPOTLIGHT Featuring returning guest Derek Johnson:

Trump & The Military Put Together A 7 Year Plan, The Plan Is Operational

Today’s Guest: Derek Johnson

Derek Johnson is a United States Army Veteran, Retired, DV. 1776 nation which is thedocuments.info, where breaks down the covert operation that is going on right now. Derek is also a 2 time Billboard Hit Artist and Songwriter, Derek is best known for his two Billboard Hits "Real Cool Kinda Hot" and "Right Beer Right.





Derek begins the conversation explaining what COG is and he shows proof that it is in place. Trump and the military are in control of the country, Biden is the front man waking up the entire world and showing the people how corrupt the system really is.





Derek explains that they put together a 7 year plan to counter the 16 year plan that the [DS] put into place. The conclusion of the plan comes into play in 2024 and this is why this the final battle.





