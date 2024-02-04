FBI Issues Fake Terror Alert To Trigger Digital Martial Law!+Democrat Plan To Frame Trump Supporters

RealNewsChannel.com





First Federal agents at the border have shown Infowars reporters Biden’s latest secret alert claiming white supremacists are planning an imminent attack on Border Patrol and migrants in South Texas. Over the last two days in the middle of night, secret evacuations of migrants have been made at Eagle Pass and other facilities. Our sources have exclusively confirmed to Infowars that at NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, there is major pushback against what agency officials say is the illegal use of face-scanning technology against Americans and that Biden “is attempting a rollout of the system used on Jan 6 against the American people nationwide.” Next Democrat Plan To Frame Trump Supporters At Southern Border Blown Wide Open As They Move Migrants Out Of The Frame. Then Drone Footage Of Massive Illegal Immigrant City In NYC Shows How Our Country Is Being Conquered And Invaded. Then Tim Enlow, Chase Geiser, and the Infowars crew join Alex Jones to discuss how Federal agents at the border have shown them Biden’s latest secret alert claiming white supremacists are planning an imminent attack on Border Patrol and migrants in South Texas. Then Kristan Harris delivers compelling evidence against the Sedition Hunters. And finally Kirk Elliot joins Alex Jones to discuss gold, silver, and the future of the American economy.





Extended Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/fbi-issues-fake-terror-alert-to-trigger-digital-martial-lawdemocrat-plan-to-frame-trump-supporters/





Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/





https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.



