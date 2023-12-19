Create New Account
Paul Cudenec: Combating the Criminocrats!
Paul Cudenec discusses the global elites (criminocrats), their machinations (e.g. the Great Reset) and neofeudal projects for us serfs, the threat of world war, whether BRICS and multipolarity really are an alternative, and thoughts on the Great Resist!


About Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec (1963-) is a contemporary anarchist writer who very much fits into the organic radical tradition. In 2020 he became known for his outspoken criticism of the totalitarianism being rolled out worldwide on the back of the Covid crisis.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
globalismtechnocracyworld governmentbricscashlessdigital idwefgreat resetmultipolarity

