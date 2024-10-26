BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
what really is real anyway? ~ who is controlling the narrative? ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
78 views • 7 months ago

In this discussion we will be talking about how the tyrants of the socialist / fake demoncracy of the United States of the America tries to control what you perceive as reality by controlling the narrative. Again, we are faced with nazi censorship and called a fascist by the nazi's that want to take our freedom of speach away when we protest and speak out about it. We will talk about real thinking outside the box, which is really thinking outside the narrative. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 395: into the deep.


Talking Points:

- Facts are bias to the world view of the person that is delivering the facts, whether

  it be a secular world view or a biblical world view

- Share the Highwire episode 395 Into The Deep


References:

- Dorothy Thompson and the Nazi censorship

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Thompson

- The Highwire episode 395: into the deep

  https://rumble.com/v5jyohx-episode-395-into-the-deep.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Vindicating Trump

  https://rumble.com/v5glatm-vindicating-trump-is-now-here.html

- Election rigging & voter fraud

  https://rumble.com/v5f2uj9-ep.-3451b-pre-election-rigging-confirmed-post-election-rigging-prepped-epst.html

- TTAC: propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- TTAV: Presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- MKultra documents

  https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/cia-mkultra-collection/

- We will know that our misinformation program is complete (William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987)

  https://truthstreammedia.com/2015/01/13/cia-flashback-well-know-our-disinformation-program-is-complete-when-everything-the-american-public-believes-is-false/

- Star Wars Return of the jedi: Obiwan's Revelation

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFz8W7fYMy4

- Star wars phantom menace: Anakin's test

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU_wrhQrDh4&list=PLMJN4yocB_lndeDBwzZ_8AUGquT6tUlKu&index=19

vaccinescensorshipliesmaskworldmindpropagandatruthcontrolnazibiblicalbiasfascismsocialnarrativesecularmisinformationmkultradistance19viewcovid
