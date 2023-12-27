Pushing people from Gaza into Egypt would constitute an ‘atrocity crime’ NRC (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/rGPeONcqmms?si=-XY5_o9aTACm5x-u
27 Dec 2023 #Palestine #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack
The Norwegian Refugee Council is warning that any attempt by Israel to permanently displace Palestinians within or from Gaza would amount to a breach of international law.
The Israeli army’s expanding ground offensive is forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians even further south and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation
Ahmed Bayram, Middle East adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, spoke to Al Jazeera from Amman, Jordan about the possibility of Israel pushing Palestinians in Gaza across the border into Egypt.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#Palestine #Gaza #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Israel #IsraelHamasWar #GazaWar #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaHospitals #GazaBombardment #GazaRefugeeCamps #SaveGaza #prayforgaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.