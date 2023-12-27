Pushing people from Gaza into Egypt would constitute an ‘atrocity crime’ NRC (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/rGPeONcqmms?si=-XY5_o9aTACm5x-u

27 Dec 2023 #Palestine #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack

The Norwegian Refugee Council is warning that any attempt by Israel to permanently displace Palestinians within or from Gaza would amount to a breach of international law.





The Israeli army’s expanding ground offensive is forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians even further south and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation





Ahmed Bayram, Middle East adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, spoke to Al Jazeera from Amman, Jordan about the possibility of Israel pushing Palestinians in Gaza across the border into Egypt.





