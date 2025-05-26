Easy DIY Sourdough Cinnamon Raisin Bread

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍞 I Made Cinnamon Raisin Sourdough Without Kneading or Fresh Ingredients!
🦸♀️ Kitchen crisis? I swooped in with cinnamon-swirled superpowers and saved breakfast with THIS no-knead, shelf-stable cinnamon raisin sourdough bread! It’s sweet, soft, swirly, and packed with pantry magic ✨ No eggs, no milk, no fridge, no stress. Just mix, rise, roll, and bake. I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your shelf-stable sidekick, and I’m here to prove that stunning homemade bread doesn’t need to be a chore (or cost a fortune). 💪🥖
🔥 This recipe is a total crowd-pleaser—my kids devour it like it’s dessert! The swirl is dreamy, the raisins are plump, and the cinnamon butter slurry? Life-changing. All you need is 30 minutes of actual effort and the patience to wait for that golden rise. Whether you’re feeding 5 or 20, you can scale it up on LoadedPotato.org and use our Auto Grocery Calculator to prep once and serve heroically all year. 👩🍳🛒💥
🚨 Ready to join the pantry-powered revolution? Watch the full video, grab the recipe, and let me show you how to stock your shelf like a boss. No fridge? No problem. This is bread-baking for busy people who want BIG results with tiny effort. Follow me for more no-fuss, budget-friendly, shelf-stable recipes that’ll make you feel like a culinary superhero. 🦸♀️💥
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cinnamon-raisin-sourdough-bread
✨ Highlights ✨
🔸 No kneading 🙌
🔸 Only 30 minutes of hands-on time 🕒
🔸 Shelf-stable ingredients ONLY 🥫
🔸 Scales to feed a crowd 👨👩👧👦
🔸 Cinnamon roll vibes, sourdough soul 💖
👉 Watch now, get the recipe, and check out LoadedPotato.org!
