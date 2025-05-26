Easy DIY Sourdough Cinnamon Raisin Bread

🍞 I Made Cinnamon Raisin Sourdough Without Kneading or Fresh Ingredients!

🦸‍♀️ Kitchen crisis? I swooped in with cinnamon-swirled superpowers and saved breakfast with THIS no-knead, shelf-stable cinnamon raisin sourdough bread! It’s sweet, soft, swirly, and packed with pantry magic ✨ No eggs, no milk, no fridge, no stress. Just mix, rise, roll, and bake. I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your shelf-stable sidekick, and I’m here to prove that stunning homemade bread doesn’t need to be a chore (or cost a fortune). 💪🥖

🔥 This recipe is a total crowd-pleaser—my kids devour it like it’s dessert! The swirl is dreamy, the raisins are plump, and the cinnamon butter slurry? Life-changing. All you need is 30 minutes of actual effort and the patience to wait for that golden rise. Whether you’re feeding 5 or 20, you can scale it up on LoadedPotato.org and use our Auto Grocery Calculator to prep once and serve heroically all year. 👩‍🍳🛒💥

🚨 Ready to join the pantry-powered revolution? Watch the full video, grab the recipe, and let me show you how to stock your shelf like a boss. No fridge? No problem. This is bread-baking for busy people who want BIG results with tiny effort. Follow me for more no-fuss, budget-friendly, shelf-stable recipes that’ll make you feel like a culinary superhero. 🦸‍♀️💥

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cinnamon-raisin-sourdough-bread

✨ Highlights ✨

🔸 No kneading 🙌

🔸 Only 30 minutes of hands-on time 🕒

🔸 Shelf-stable ingredients ONLY 🥫

🔸 Scales to feed a crowd 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

🔸 Cinnamon roll vibes, sourdough soul 💖

👉 Watch now, get the recipe, and check out LoadedPotato.org!

#CinnamonRaisinSourdough #NoKneadBread #ShelfStableBaking #EasyBreadRecipe #SourdoughWithoutFridge #PantryRecipes #HomemadeSourdough #SourdoughBreadRecipe #SourdoughForBeginners #CinnamonSwirlBread

#OneBowlBaking #SimpleBreadMaking #FridgeFreeCooking #EasyHomemadeBread #PantryOnlyMeals #BudgetFriendlyBaking #KitchenHacks #SourdoughFromScratch #NoMixerBread #BakingWithKids

#BusyMomMeals #FamilyFriendlyRecipes #EasyMealsForParents #WeeknightBaking #BigFamilyCooking #MealPrepMadeEasy #QuickBakesForBusyDays #NoTimeToCook #SimplifyDinner #HackYourKitchen









----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------



