⚡️During the night strikes on Kharkov, 2 Czech MLRS "Vampire" were destroyed, from which the enemy fired at Belgorod.

The MLRS were able to be tracked all the way to Kharkov, where they were destroyed while the enemy was smearing snot in the media about “attacks on civilian targets.”

Excellent work by reconnaissance and missile crews.

Original message below for video.

Dear residents of Belgorod, in the video before you are some of the individuals barbarically shelling our (I can now proudly call it my own) beautiful city.

That night, the scum aimed to deliver a severe blow to Belgorod. They deployed the Vampire, which operated, but the primary strike was intended to come from two installations that the enemy placed directly in Kharkiv.

Kudos to our intelligence and missile operators! Our intelligence apprehended the culprits, while the State Border Protection Group, with a missile strike, sent the enemy straight to hell. Witness for yourself the precision of the strike and the aftermath of the detonation on the Ukrainian forces.

Hence, all the Ukrainian claims about attacks on civilian homes and areas are blatant lies. The next time you encounter such reports and images from the Ukrainian side, consider whether it was a Bk warehouse, an MLRS, or an air defense missile system that exploded nearby. Original msg (https://t.me/vysokygovorit/15289)