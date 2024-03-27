⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower of the AFU 32nd and 60th motorised infantry brigades close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 20 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

In addition, two U.S.-made M777 and M198 howitzers, two D-20 howitzers, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and hit manpower and hardware of the 3rd Assault, 56th Motorised Infantry, 28th, 30th Mechanised, 46th and 81st Airmobile brigades of the AFU near Zaliznyanskoye, Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops eliminated one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, two electronic warfare stations: Nota and Anklav-N; as well as one artillery ammunition depot.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces units improved the situation along the front line, inflicted fire damage on the enemy formations and repelled nine counter-attack attacks of the 24th, 47th, 53rd Mechanised, 25th Airborne, 59th Motorised Infantry brigades of the AFU near Shumy, Leninskoye, Tonenkoye, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 255 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and repelled three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, three pickup trucks, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 121st Territorial Defence Brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Oskorovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops and two armoured fighting vehicles.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the assembly and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 136 areas during the day.

Air defence units shot down 210 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and shot down 21 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles during the day.

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 17,352 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 air defence missile systems, 15,614 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,256 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,546 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,260 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.