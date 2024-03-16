Quo Vadis





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana and the Meaning of March 18.





The signs that we have entered the end of time, where God will purify the earth, have piled up in an amazing way in the last few years.





The prophecies are beginning to come true.





But in reality we should agree that we still do not have the direct word of God, we would say official, to announce "yes, I have already started to do what I promised."





And this will happen when the 10 secrets that the Queen of Peace has given to the visionaries of Medjugorje begin to materialize.





We are closer every day to their realization.





Does March 18 signify the unfolding of the Medjugorje secrets?





The Medjugorje visionary Mirjana Dragievic-Soldo explains that her annual apparition on March 18 has nothing to do with her birthday being on the same date – “Gospa does not come to say happy birthday”, she says – someway confirmed by reports of the seer’s tears and sadness at receiving the news on her birthday in 2021 that Our Lady would not appear to her again on the 2nd day of every month as she had been doing for many years.





Happy birthday? Not for Mirjana.





Many have wondered what the significance of March 18 is about Mirjana’s annual apparition.





The visionary, if she knows exactly, isn’t saying so, but she has said the date is related to the ten ‘secrets’ given to her by Our Lady, and when these are announced the world will understand why Our Lady chose this date.





Mirjana’s announcement on March 18, 2021, saying Our Lady would no longer appear to her on the second day of each month, coincided with another significant declaration made earlier on the same day, an order from the Headquarters of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the two political identities that compose Bosnia and Herzegovina, banning all public gatherings.





This would have impacted on the seer’s monthly prayer gatherings on Apparition Hill.





The Federation was created by the 1994 Washington Agreement, designed to end hostilities between Croats and Bosniaks during what became known as the Bosnian War.





The agreement was signed on March 18.





March 18, 1965 – Mirjana’s birthday.





On March 18, 1983 – the Start of annual apparitions to Mirjana.





On March 18, 1994 – Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina formed in 1994 with the Washington Agreement.





ON March 18, 2020 – Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina orders ban on public gatherings.





On March 18, 2020 – Our Lady announces to Mirjana she will no longer receive monthly apparitions.

March 18, 20?? –

​

Mirjana is on record as saying the first ‘secret’ relates to a severe regional event, a disaster, and people in Medjugorje “will know immediately that it is in connection with the secrets”.





Could the region be that encompassed by the Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina, which includes Medjugorje?

​

The following Message was given to Mirjana at her annual apparition on March 18, 2023:





Dear children, I am calling you, through prayer and mercy, to come to know my Son all the better; to learn to listen with a pure and open heart; to listen to what my Son is saying to you in order to come to see spiritually.





That, as one people of God in communion with my Son, you may bear witness to the truth with your life.





Pray, my children, that, together with my Son, you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters.





I am with you and am blessing you with a motherly blessing.





