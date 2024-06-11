The Controversial Sound Only 2% Of People Hear

Since the early 1960's, an increasing number of people have been hearing (and feeling) a sound causing everything from annoyance to psychosis to death. We have a deeply objective look at what could be causing it.





💗 Support this channel and join an amazing community:





/ bennjordan

https://www.patreon.com/bennjordan





👀 Stalk me on social media for more frequent updates:

https://linktr.ee/BennJordan





Shared from and subscribe to:

Benn Jordan

https://www.youtube.com/@BennJordan