CIA Control Over Media, Controlled Constructs w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks

Former Hollywood producer and mainstream media expert, Scotty Saks, joins the program to describe what it was like working in the industry. He explains how the news media was fed 4am talking points and how the deep state used that to control the narrative. He also shares some personal stories he had that changed his entire perspective on the world. You can follow Scotty on his website at https://sovereignradio.com/shows/online/sovereign-radio/





