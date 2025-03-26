🚨CLAIM: The Russian Army is "Weak" and Cannot Make Progress on the Battlefield

FACT CHECK FALSE:

UAVs have changed warfare forever, turning traditional offensive into a death sentence.

Drones have thermal and night vision, as well as satellite photos, so they can see and monitor the enemy's tactical movements all the time. This makes it impossible to concentrate many troops, and the only tactic left is to move in small groups of 3 or 4 people.

A 2003 US-style invasion of Iraq would be impossible in a contemporary Euro-Drone war.

Cynthia... If you missed it, check out the full episode here, that I posted 2 days ago, from @newrulesgeo:

https://www.brighteon.com/39e28692-f44c-4488-a2f3-a8a662fe03cb

@NewRulesGeo