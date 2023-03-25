Billionaire Welfare Queen Wants Taxpayers to Bail Out San Francisco Real Estate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Sacks of the Allin podcast demands that the federal reserve, a.k.a. taxpayers, bail out commercial real estate holders in the city of San Francisco, whose policies have made doing business they are less than inviting.Allow the leftist Democrat cities to burn for their horrific policies, there should be absolutely no bail out of such real estate holdings.
