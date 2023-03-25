Billionaire Welfare Queen Wants Taxpayers to Bail Out San Francisco Real Estate

David Sacks of the Allin podcast demands that the federal reserve, a.k.a. taxpayers, bail out commercial real estate holders in the city of San Francisco, whose policies have made doing business they are less than inviting.Allow the leftist Democrat cities to burn for their horrific policies, there should be absolutely no bail out of such real estate holdings.

#davidsacks #sanfrancisco #bailout #allinpodcast





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



