How GEORGE SOROS is Connected to the Pro-Palestine College Campus Protests
High Hopes
High Hopes
74 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 6, 2024


Surprise, surprise! Politico is shocked to find out that the pro-Palestinian protests taking over college campuses are financially backed by George Soros and the Tides Foundation! Glenn, however, isn't as surprised. But he and Stu also review something they haven't heard before: An anti-Israel protester praising North Korea for training Palestinian fighters. And then, there was the protester who wanted to liberate not just Palestine, but the Congo ... and Hawaii and Puerto Rico. So, that leads Glenn and Stu to debate whether there are any other states besides Hawaii that we should get rid of. He has a few in mind ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jdcJEZQAj4

Keywords
congohawaiigeorge sorosprotestspalestiniansnorth koreaglenn beckpuerto ricocollege campusconnectionpro-palestinetides foundation
