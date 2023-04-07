This Is the First, Most Crucial Step in Couple’s Therapy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Are you struggling to connect with your partner in a meaningful way? 👇
In this video, Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, a therapist specializing in abandonment, attachment issues, communication problems, couples/marital issues, as well as grief, loss, and bereavement, talks about how couples counseling can help!
According to Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, the first step in helping a couple improve their relationship is to help them feel safe with each other. 🫂
This involves calming their ""limbic systems,"" which are responsible for the body's fight or flight response.
Fiachra explains that when a couple's limbic systems feel threatened, they may react defensively, leading to arguments and misunderstandings.
However, when they feel safe, they are able to connect more deeply and work together as a TEAM.
To learn more about Figs and his work with Empathi, click https://empathi.com/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C