This Is the First, Most Crucial Step in Couple’s Therapy
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
57 views • 04/07/2023

"Are you struggling to connect with your partner in a meaningful way? 👇

In this video, Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, a therapist specializing in abandonment, attachment issues, communication problems, couples/marital issues, as well as grief, loss, and bereavement, talks about how couples counseling can help!

According to Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, the first step in helping a couple improve their relationship is to help them feel safe with each other. 🫂

This involves calming their ""limbic systems,"" which are responsible for the body's fight or flight response.

Fiachra explains that when a couple's limbic systems feel threatened, they may react defensively, leading to arguments and misunderstandings.

However, when they feel safe, they are able to connect more deeply and work together as a TEAM.

To learn more about Figs and his work with Empathi, click https://empathi.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
communication problemscouples therapylimbic systems
