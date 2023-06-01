5G: "Wireless Networks" Could Kill You & The Environment - Scientists Claim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite recent Mainstream Media reports that the 5G installations can pose a serious threat to all biological life on the planet, why is nothing being done to halt this uninsured and ILLEGALLY installed military technology (not a wireless network) in the urban environment?
Mark Steele reports:
REMEMBER WHEN THEY SAID 5G WILL KILL YOU - WELL IT'S KILLING PEOPLE ACROSS THE UK AT A RATE OF APPROX 500 PER DAY EXTRA DEATHS SINCE THE SWITCH ON IN 2019 - BUT DON'T WORRY THE CRIMINALS IN GOVERNMENT SAY ITS SAFE - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]
