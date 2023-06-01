BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5G: "Wireless Networks" Could Kill You & The Environment - Scientists Claim
326 views • 06/01/2023

Despite recent Mainstream Media reports that the 5G installations can pose a serious threat to all biological life on the planet, why is nothing being done to halt this uninsured and ILLEGALLY installed military technology (not a wireless network) in the urban environment?

Mark Steele reports:

REMEMBER WHEN THEY SAID 5G WILL KILL YOU - WELL IT'S KILLING PEOPLE ACROSS THE UK AT A RATE OF APPROX 500 PER DAY EXTRA DEATHS SINCE THE SWITCH ON IN 2019 - BUT DON'T WORRY THE CRIMINALS IN GOVERNMENT SAY ITS SAFE - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

mark steelestop 5ggenocide agenda
