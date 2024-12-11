Self-Sustaining Tips for Home Gardening and Life-Saving Herbal Solutions - Celeste Solum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever thought about starting your own garden? With unrest brewing on the horizon, now is the perfect time to become self-sustaining. If you want to be prepared for any potential disaster, natural or man-made, Celeste Solum has some incredible tips for prepping that are easy and attainable. As a former FEMA employee for several decades, Celeste knows what the upcoming months and years could look like. This journalist and researcher shares her expertise about home gardening and using simple herbal solutions like cayenne to treat wounds. She says the likelihood of something catastrophic taking place in America between now and inauguration day is pretty high. Which is why it's never a bad idea to be prepared.
TAKEAWAYS
Become proficient in both indoor and outdoor gardening so you can feed your family if you can’t get food at the store
Check out Vivo Sun Systems to learn how to do indoor gardening for prepping purposes
Dandelions are great for your liver and you can make a wide variety of things with them, such as dandelion tea
Cayenne pepper is powerful enough to clot blood from deadly wounds
