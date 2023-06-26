Covid TYRANNY To Impact Voters In 2024: Lockdowns Cost TRILLIONS & Triggered INFLATION

The shadow of Covid and the damage it caused will loom over the 2024 Presidential election.

Daily contributor at the Epoch Times and President of the Brownstone Institute Jeffrey Tucker is here to recap the history of Covid lies and President Trump’s record.

President Trump was the one who kicked off the Covid national emergency.

Many say President Trump was lied to by Fauci and the Deep State about Covid.

That may be true, however, Donald Trump refuses to admit that he was duped.

It may be Trump’s ego that is preventing him from publicly admitting that he was wrong.

He may also be bound by national security secrets he cannot divulge.

President Trump’s first head of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb, was heavily connected to Pfizer.

Scott Gottlieb encouraged Trump in March of 2020 to lock the country down.

Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx deceived President Trump and there is video evidence to prove it.

The American people hated the lockdowns so the Deep State required masks to leave the home.

Then the American people hated masks so the Fauci led Deep State indicated if you get the jab masks will be eliminated.

The 2024 election will almost certainly suffer from a Covid hangover.



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network