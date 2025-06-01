BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Moscow Doctors Treat Baby, one of the Victims of Bryansk Train Explosion, last night
Moscow Doctors Treat Victims of Bryansk Train Explosion (reported as a 5-6 month old baby)

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that medical teams in the capital are providing treatment to victims of the bridge collapse in the Bryansk region, where debris from a blown-up bridge struck a passenger train.

“Moscow clinics are receiving both children and adults injured in the incident. We are doing everything necessary. My condolences to those who lost loved ones,” Sobyanin stated.

According to the Ministry of Health, three children are among the injured.

Adding: 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Putin received continuous overnight reports from the FSB and Emergency Ministry regarding the railway explosions in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Adding: 

Another Rail Explosion in Bryansk Region

Railway tracks were blown up at 10:52 a.m. Moscow time on the Unecha–Zhecha line in the Bryansk region.

A track inspection train was passing through the area at the time of the blast. According to a REN TV source, no one was injured and the train sustained no damage.

The Moscow Railway has confirmed track damage on the Unecha–Zhecha section in the Bryansk region. There are no casualties.

Train traffic on this section has been suspended, according to the railway authorities.

