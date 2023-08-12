BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The SABBATH is NOT Saturday
christompkins
christompkins
136 views • 08/12/2023

The SABBATH is NOT Saturday.

Psalms 19:1

The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.”

New Years Eve in the new moon close to April in the spring, not the dead of winter. Spring time when the earth comes to life is the true beginning of the new year:


“And the LORD spake unto Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt, saying,”

“This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.” Exodus 12:1


“This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.” Exodus 12:2


“In the first month, that is, the month Nisan, in the twelfth year of king Ahasuerus, they cast Pur, that is, the lot, before Haman from day to day, and from month to month, to the twelfth month, that is, the month Adar.” ~ Esther 3:7


“Observe the month of Abib, and keep the passover unto the LORD thy God: for in the month of Abib the LORD thy God brought thee forth out of Egypt by night.” Deuteronomy 16:1


“This day came ye out in the month Abib.” Exodus 13:4


“The feast of unleavened bread shalt thou keep. Seven days thou shalt eat unleavened bread, as I commanded thee, in the time of the month Abib: for in the month Abib thou camest out from Egypt.” Exodus 34:18


“And it came to pass in the first month in the second year, on the first day of the month, that the tabernacle was reared up.” Exodus 40:17


“And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,”

2 “On the first day of the first month shalt thou set up the tabernacle of the tent of the congregation.” Exodus 40:1/2


