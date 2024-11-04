Trafficking: from another perspective

Letters of Marque (a reprisal license authorizing a private party/entity to break the law) -plate are a license for trafficking.

This guy explains the World the best I have heard in a short time: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2QkzXQOcfc/

The Earth is like a growing/rising higher-vibrating 5-dimensional blueberry.

The corporate World is a de-civilizing 2-dimensional contract imprisoning you in a 'Matrix' pod or as in Wizard of Oz.

The Congressmen who voted to extend the "National Debt" for another 3 months are eventually going to become tradeable slaves, just like the fraudulent (for impersonating a public official) commercial Judges will lose their Estates when the World has a Reset to an asset-backed [money] currency such as the American Federation Dollar (AFD). This AFD will be tradable with the majority of the World which is aligning with BRICS++ Alliance of sovereign Nations. The BRICS++++ are basically 'standing on' their own way/currency/shipping-trading as: "No freaking way!!!"





Living people, such as myself who have recorded & Notarized a Claim against these corporate Judges, lawyers, & municipalities "own them." These lawful (as both parties have signed; not like in a mortgage which only has a one party signature) claims are far more valuable than many many private Federal Reserve (IOUs) Notes.





Even before THEY assassinated JFK in 1963, the bureaucratic Deep State has been insinuating "we work for THEM." i.e., THEY own US & can force us to comply to a death JAB sacrifice, so THEIR insurance corporations don't have to PAY UP. No, THEY work for us, & when a currency Re-Set takes place, some of us will own THEM/THEIR property! This is perspective at play! Who are the rebels?





Civilization only continues to rise when freedom of choice exists in keeping to the Law of Peace & Rule of Law. When force is the rule of day and is used by mercenaries, fraudsters, impersonators, blackmailers, & the corrupted, civilization has fallen. This is when the last few who proclaim: "The Emperor has no cloths," are labelled as terrorists & are censored or soft peddled.





"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." - William J. Casey, CIA Director

What Time is it when no one has the ability to see the last living tipping-pointee step-from the Plank or teeter-totter? At that point, who is left standing to recognize those who can save the day, when a majority have voted-incorporated to end civilization according to the bankster's insured owned politicians?