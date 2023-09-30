14 Earth Alliance Galactic Special Advisement - The Continuing Fight against Direct and Indirect Interference, Bio Engeniering, Stopping the AI Cybernetic Organism plan, and other aspects.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#14 Earth Alliance Galactic Special Advisement - The Continuing Fight against Direct and Indirect Interference, Bio Engineering, Stopping the AI Cybernetic Organism plan, and other aspects. Please Be Advised The Information in this Video is for Informational
Purposes Only. None of the Information in this video should be
considered medical advice.