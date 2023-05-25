May 13 Highlights - Orbs, Space Arks, Motherships

Highlights from the May 13 webinar on Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships.







Highlights from the Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships: Why the Deep State Fears Them webinar completed on May 13. Webinar presents and analyzes newly released information from a wide range of sources on Space Arks, ET Motherships and their connection to the many orbs that are increasingly being sighted around the world. Some of the orbs are extraterrestrial in origin, while others have been built by aerospace companies. Historical examples of both were presented to attendees to better understand what is happening today.





Replay of full webinar (2.5 hours) now available on Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/orbsspacearksmotherships Also available on Brighteon & Crowdcast.





More details at: https://exopolitics.org/orbs-space-arks-motherships-webinar-now-on-vimeo-brighteon/