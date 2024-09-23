BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Israeli Air Force began it's fifth wave of strikes on Lebanon from earlier this evening
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
7 months ago

⚡️Israeli Air Force begins fifth wave of strikes on Lebanon.

Senior IDF commanders have declared full readiness for a ground operation against Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces has launched a preemptive offensive operation and is striking Hezbollah's military infrastructure, which the group has been building for 20 years, the IDF General Staff reported.

According to official information, about half of Hezbollah's missile capabilities have been destroyed.

Adding:

The Israeli army stated that it struck more than 1,100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past day.

In the latest toll: 325 martyrs, nearly 1200 wounded, as a result of the occupation's aggression on Lebanon since this morning.

The Israeli raid on Beirut targeted Hezbollah leader "Ali Karaki".
The Occupation targeted Beirut with 6 missiles. 

The Assassination attempt in Beirut, has reportedly failed, according to Lebanese Sources.  

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
