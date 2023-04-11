CHRIST HAS RISEN MARK 16:1-8

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Mark 16:1-8. The women went out to buy special substances as soon as the Sabbath ended at sunset on Saturday. The first opportunity to see what they were doing was at dawn on Sunday morning. They remembered that there was a heavy stone at the entrance to the rock grave. It would be too heavy for them to push back. But they arrived at the grave. Then, they discovered that there was no problem. Someone had already rolled the stone aside. They were astonished to find a young man in white clothes who was sitting on the right side of the cave. He was an angel. He told them that they were looking in the wrong place for Jesus. He had risen. They could see for themselves the empty place where his body had been.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au





