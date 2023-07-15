BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“New s*** has come to light! And s***, man, she kidnapped herself.” (The Big Lebowski).
63 views • 07/15/2023

Listen now (7 min) | A HARD RECOMMENDATION: Listen to Joe Rogan interviewing Dr. Robert Epstein (#1768). He discusses Google and Facebook’s fascist censorship powers. They can easily rig elections. Put the playback speed at twice normal. A SOFT ASK: If you live in Florida, consider getting together with us for lunch or dinner in a few weeks. Email me if you are interested. We are considering moving there.


