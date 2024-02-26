Pets in Love





Feb 26, 2024





A Stray Mom Dog with 3 Legs Left, Tearfully Begs For Help for her 6 Baby Pups

How does a mother dog with only 3 legs manage to raise her 6 puppies? Moonie is the main character in such a story! She amazed us as we learned about her miraculous tale! The rescue team arrived at Moonie's living place on the street! Immediately, her missing leg caught the attention of the rescue team! While she struggled to stand on her remaining 3 legs, her puppies were still nursing! No one knew for sure if Moonie lost her leg during childbirth! But it seemed to have healed after being lost! So she gave birth with only 3 legs! Can you imagine how challenging her life must be? And looking at her puppies, it's astonishing that they are all healthy and thriving! So Moonie had to both care for her puppies and find food with only 3 legs! I don't think any of us could do the same!





