The Russian army is not only completing the mop up operations on Russian territory in the Kursk region, but is also fulfilling the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin to create a security zone near the Russian border. Russian troops are developing an offensive on the Ukrainian Sumy region.

In recent days, Russian forces achieved significant progress in the Kursk region, liberating the village of Guevo. Fighting continues near Gornal and on the approaches to Oleshnya, the last remaining settlements in Kursk still under Ukrainian control.

Together with other army units, the Ukrainian command has deployed Colombian mercenaries near Gornal in an attempt to halt Russian advances. Intelligence reports indicate their positioning in the Glubokoe tract near the Kursk-Sumy border. The mercenaries, reportedly from the 47th Mechanized Brigade, are operating northwest of the St. Nicholas Monastery, a key battleground. Russian forces are pushing toward Gornal, engaging in heavy combat near the monastery, which has been fortified into a stronghold by Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian forces are attempting to establish a layered defense, using elevated positions like the local Mount Fagor to monitor Russian assault groups.

Defeated in Kursk, the Kiev regime loses no hope to capture at least some Russian territory. In the Belgorod Oblast, Ukrainian forces attempt new attacks. After their infantry on ATVs gained a foothold in the forests, NATO tanks entered the battle. However, the main goal of the precious foreign vehicles is to launch diversionary strikes but not to take part in any risky assaults. Ukrainians have already lost several US-made Abrams tanks in the Belgorod forests.

No NATO tanks can help Ukrainian forces to achieve success. According to the latest reports from the front, Russian troops repelled the enemy from Demidovka and Popovka and are completing the mop up operations. Ukrainian remnants cling to tree lines near the villages, facing relentless artillery and drone strikes.

The deployment of foreign mercenaries and precious NATO tanks underscores Ukrainian desperation. Without decent air support nor breakthrough-capable armor, Ukraine’s cross-border raids remain high-cost, low-impact operations.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are conducting a comprehensive operation to eliminate enemy positions near the borders while expanding control in the Sumy region. Following the liberation of Basovka, Russian units advanced toward Loknya, capturing sections of the N07 highway leading to Sumy.

As of now, Russian forward units are approximately 40 km from Sumy by road, enabling artillery strikes on enemy positions on the outskirts. Further advances, particularly the liberation of Gornal, would reduce this distance to less than 28 km, intensifying fire control over Sumy.

The potential return of Russian forces to Sumy holds strategic importance, as the city has served as a staging ground for Ukrainian incursions into Russian territory. Depriving Ukraine of this operational center would reduce the threat to the Russian border.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/