The Chinese Communist Party has been producing and supplying precursor chemicals to Mexican drug cartels and even providing pressure equipment to facilitate the production of fentanyl.
中共一直在生产并提供前体化学品给墨西哥贩毒集团，甚至提供压力设备，以便于生产芬太尼。
