TELEGRAM AND OTHER SO-CALLED 'PRIVACY APPS' HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED FOR YEARS ☭ JOHN McAFEE

Ken Theroux - Telegram has been compromised for years. Signal has been compromised for years. ____ has been compromised for years. Guy they arrested in France has been compromised for years. Useful tools for sure, but don’t be naive. John McAfee: there is no privacy
