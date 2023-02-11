3 MIN- SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED -Where is My Period? | Trailer | BigPicture.Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THANK YOU for enjoying sign language interpreted content by [email protected] IMPORTANT: IF YOU KNOW OF A VIDEO EDITING APP THAT WILL NOT OBSCURE MY IMAGE RE: SIGNING PLEASE PLEASE put this in the note/chat below this video. I am an interpreter and this tech piece is not my area of expertise. THANK YOU KINDLY!
VIDEO SOURCE:
https://www.brighteon.com/38e9f45f-5cde-402b-b999-c9f2834bc588