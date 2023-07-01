P.4a I am now feeding the latest stray kittens in my backyard, with a view to rehousing them MVI_2311-16merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When I spotted two of the latest litter of three kittens sunning themselves
at the back glass door, I decided to put food there, in the hope that over the
next few weeks they would become tame enough for me to touch, handle, and pick
up, with a view to taking them to a cat shelter for rehousing. My impediment to
date has been severe time stress, while being unhappy with the suffering they
must have had, at least intermittently, despite having their mother with them.