'Shadow campaign' for Gavin Newsom could be Democrats' 'get out of jail free card'

California Governor Gavin Newsom is running a "shadow campaign" as the Democratic Party looks for a "get out of jail free card" to place on the 2024 US Presidential election," says Sky News Australia host James Morrow. "He is also, as people have noted, running a sort of shadow presidential campaign," Mr Morrow said. "This week, he even went on Twitter (X) and condemned Hamas. "He has also debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - a red state/ blue state throwdown. "That suggests he definitely has ambitions beyond the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range."







