When the citizens of the NFSC held a peaceful protest at UMBC, they were harassed by a CCP drone despite that the area is a no-fly zone
3/23/2023 According to a recent article published on The Gateway Pundit, when the citizens of the NFSC held a peaceful protest at UMBC, they were harassed by a CCP drone despite that the area is a no-fly zone; then, at the request of the daughter of the CCP’s spy, Weijian Shan, UMBC, under pressure from the CCP, blocked the protest in violation of the Constitution, for which UMBC is facing a $10 million lawsuit! In addition, we demand the release of Miles Guo. Otherwise, the CCP will win!

3/23/2023 网关专家新闻网站报道，新中国联邦人在马里兰大学巴尔的摩郡分校进行和平抗议时，尽管这里是禁飞区却遭到中共无人机骚扰；随后在中共间谍单伟建女儿的要求下，马里兰大学迫于中共压力不惜违反宪法把抗议者拒之门外，为此马里兰大学校将面临1千万美元的官司！此外，我们也要求释放郭文贵先生，如若不这样做，中共就会赢！

#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #马里兰大学巴尔的摩郡分校 #无人机 #和平抗议


