Avini Health's Expert Chip Littlejohn Shares Zeolite Information with a Female Avini Health Distributor
1 Indigenous Voice
1 Indigenous Voice
30 views • 04/04/2023

Avini Health In-house Expert, Science Board member Chip Littlejohn has an impromptu conversation with a woman about zeolite. Avini Health Cell Defender contains the world's only available micronized and activated clinoptilolite zeolite. He was at the Avini Health National Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 10, 2023, walking in a hallway. The woman stopped him and asked for his help with a health issue. This video has some of his response to her.

Video by Richard D. Iyall, Cowlitz elder, Avini Health distributor.

https://www.avinihealth.com/richardiyall

healthdetoxificationzeoliteactivatedimpromptuclinoptilolitemicronizedmicronized crystals
