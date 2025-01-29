© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884492984000938385?t=FJ5dh-JKEgZtVJcLYpXTrQ&s=19
Demo - The Central Command Platform WBAN ACCESS APPLICATION
https://www.centralcommand.com/demo
.
How do we use Internet of Bodies?
We harness the Internet of Bodies as a real-time city management platform—combining advanced surveillance, AI-driven analytics, and seamless operations. This integrated system helps you predict, respond, and streamline everything from public safety to everyday city functions.