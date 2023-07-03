© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, exposes the human-induced "climate crisis" fraud:
"No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming... And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions which are natural, do not drive global warming. Game over. We are dealing with a fraud."
Full talk: https://watch.adh.tv/cpac-2022/season:2/videos/cpac-2022-prof-ian-plimer
