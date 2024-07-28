BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Erdogan hinted that Turkey might enter into a War against Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
300 views • 9 months ago

 Erdogan hinted that Turkey might enter into a war with Israel.

He stated that Turkey could "enter Israel" just as it previously entered Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

"We must be very strong so that Israel cannot do this to Palestine. Turkey can enter Israel just as it did in Karabakh and Libya. We will do the same with them. There are no reasons not to do this. We just need to be strong so that we can take these steps," said Erdogan.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
