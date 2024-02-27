Kayla's Story: Canadian Mother Paralyzed By Moderna's Vaccine is Offered Assisted Suicide (Twice)

From The Canadian Independent





Kayla Pollock, the Ontario woman paralyzed after her COVID-19 booster shot, files a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna.





The Canadian Independent first reported on Kayla Pollock's story a week ago, and since then, it has received international attention. Donations have poured in from all around the world to help Kayla obtain a service dog and a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.





On February 22, 2024, a lawsuit seeking $45 million in damages was filed on behalf of Kayla against Moderna. The claim seeks physical, emotional, and psychological damages, loss of past and future income, future cost of care, pain and suffering, as well as aggravated and punitive damages.





Kayla is a 37-year-old Ontario woman and mother whose life has become a living hell after a Moderna booster shot left her paralyzed. Her medical records confirm a link between her paralysis and the Moderna booster shot.





You can watch Kayla's interview with The Canadian Independent at the link below.





https://x.com/canindependent/status/1758485570446143653?s=20





The audio recording between Kayla and her neurologist can be heard at the link below.





https://x.com/canindependent/status/1758924594520420669?s=20





You can donate to Kayla at the link below.





https://givesendgo.com/kaylapollock



