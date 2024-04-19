Fresh. New. Arrivals. Illegal Alien Invasion, NYC.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NYC Illegal Immigrant crisis. 100s of illegal aliens arrived at Penn Station train terminal in NYC. The illegals were flown in by a charter plane into Pennsylvania, then taken by bus to NJ, then took a train into NYC.
How will they like the shelter food? I hear its awful. Or maybe they will land in a plush hotel with room service. Or in someone's home.
Did they bring the measles? Tuberculosis?
filmed by @LeeroyPress