500ft Above America (2019)- America the Beautiful! A positive view of this great country!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A documentary 9 years in the making, filmmaker Ken Axmaker, Jr's final project will let you see America like you have never seen it before, from 500 ft. For 5 years he crisscrossed the country taking photographs and video of life in America from a perspective few ever see.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444...
A Last Train to Memphis Production
Produced/directed/written by Ken Axmaker, Jr.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444...
Music:
All rights go to their respective owners.