BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

500ft Above America (2019)- America the Beautiful! A positive view of this great country!!!
LastTraintoMemphis
LastTraintoMemphis
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 08/17/2023

A documentary 9 years in the making, filmmaker Ken Axmaker, Jr's final project will let you see America like you have never seen it before, from 500 ft. For 5 years he crisscrossed the country taking photographs and video of life in America from a perspective few ever see. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444... A Last Train to Memphis Production Produced/directed/written by Ken Axmaker, Jr. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10916444... Music: All rights go to their respective owners.

Keywords
americainspirationalaerialbeautiful
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy