Prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour's Mother Awaits Her Daughter's Release
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
9 views • 7 months ago


 

In Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the mother of prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour lives in a state of anticipation and hope, waiting for the moment of her daughter's release as part of the upcoming prisoner swap deal. Yasmin, who has been subjected to administrative detention five times, most recently on 26 December 2023. In Aida Refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem, the mother of prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour awaits the moment her daughter will be released as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Interview: - Fadwa abu Srour

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 16/01/2025

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

 

 

 

Keywords
gazawest bankramallahal aqsa flood
